20 zar
3.98 ils

1.00000 ZAR = 0.19897 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:25
Top currencies

 USDGBPEURXOFAUDZMWMVRMXN
1 USD10.7844980.91275598.731.4890925.9215.217516.834
1 GBP1.274711.1635763.2011.8981533.040219.397721.4583
1 EUR1.095550.8594751655.9391.6313828.396716.671518.4425
1 XOF0.00167020.001310270.0015245310.002487080.04329160.02541630.0281162

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South African Rand / Israeli New Sheqel
1 ZAR0.19897 ILS
5 ZAR0.99483 ILS
10 ZAR1.98965 ILS
20 ZAR3.97930 ILS
50 ZAR9.94825 ILS
100 ZAR19.89650 ILS
250 ZAR49.74125 ILS
500 ZAR99.48250 ILS
1000 ZAR198.96500 ILS
2000 ZAR397.93000 ILS
5000 ZAR994.82500 ILS
10000 ZAR1989.65000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / South African Rand
1 ILS5.02600 ZAR
5 ILS25.13000 ZAR
10 ILS50.26000 ZAR
20 ILS100.52000 ZAR
50 ILS251.30000 ZAR
100 ILS502.60000 ZAR
250 ILS1256.50000 ZAR
500 ILS2513.00000 ZAR
1000 ILS5026.00000 ZAR
2000 ILS10052.00000 ZAR
5000 ILS25130.00000 ZAR
10000 ILS50260.00000 ZAR