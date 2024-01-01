2000 South African rand to Guatemalan quetzals

Convert ZAR to GTQ at the real exchange rate

2,000 zar
841.55 gtq

1.00000 ZAR = 0.42077 GTQ

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:13
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8595051.09691.06661.463321.630830.92840518.4448
1 GBP1.1634611.27515105.9521.702521.89741.0801621.4598
1 USD0.912450.784221183.091.335151.487980.847116.8292
1 INR0.0109810.009438220.012035110.01606870.01790810.0101950.202542

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South African rand to Guatemalan quetzals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GTQ in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZAR to GTQ rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South African rand

ZAR to USD

ZAR to GBP

ZAR to EUR

ZAR to XOF

ZAR to AUD

ZAR to ZMW

ZAR to MVR

ZAR to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South African Rand / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 ZAR0.42077 GTQ
5 ZAR2.10386 GTQ
10 ZAR4.20773 GTQ
20 ZAR8.41546 GTQ
50 ZAR21.03865 GTQ
100 ZAR42.07730 GTQ
250 ZAR105.19325 GTQ
500 ZAR210.38650 GTQ
1000 ZAR420.77300 GTQ
2000 ZAR841.54600 GTQ
5000 ZAR2103.86500 GTQ
10000 ZAR4207.73000 GTQ
Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / South African Rand
1 GTQ2.37658 ZAR
5 GTQ11.88290 ZAR
10 GTQ23.76580 ZAR
20 GTQ47.53160 ZAR
50 GTQ118.82900 ZAR
100 GTQ237.65800 ZAR
250 GTQ594.14500 ZAR
500 GTQ1188.29000 ZAR
1000 GTQ2376.58000 ZAR
2000 GTQ4753.16000 ZAR
5000 GTQ11882.90000 ZAR
10000 GTQ23765.80000 ZAR