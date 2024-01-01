250 South African rand to Danish kroner

Convert ZAR to DKK at the real exchange rate

250 zar
91.54 dkk

1.00000 ZAR = 0.36618 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:54
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURXOFAUDZMWMVRMXN
1 USD10.7840060.9123598.4221.4868825.9215.217516.8238
1 GBP1.275511.16364763.2871.8965133.06119.409921.4588
1 EUR1.096150.859371655.961.6298428.412216.680718.4414
1 XOF0.001671060.001310120.0015244810.002484670.04331390.02542940.0281136

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South African rand to Danish kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DKK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZAR to DKK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South African rand

ZAR to USD

ZAR to GBP

ZAR to EUR

ZAR to XOF

ZAR to AUD

ZAR to ZMW

ZAR to MVR

ZAR to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South African Rand / Danish Krone
1 ZAR0.36618 DKK
5 ZAR1.83088 DKK
10 ZAR3.66177 DKK
20 ZAR7.32354 DKK
50 ZAR18.30885 DKK
100 ZAR36.61770 DKK
250 ZAR91.54425 DKK
500 ZAR183.08850 DKK
1000 ZAR366.17700 DKK
2000 ZAR732.35400 DKK
5000 ZAR1830.88500 DKK
10000 ZAR3661.77000 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / South African Rand
1 DKK2.73092 ZAR
5 DKK13.65460 ZAR
10 DKK27.30920 ZAR
20 DKK54.61840 ZAR
50 DKK136.54600 ZAR
100 DKK273.09200 ZAR
250 DKK682.73000 ZAR
500 DKK1365.46000 ZAR
1000 DKK2730.92000 ZAR
2000 DKK5461.84000 ZAR
5000 DKK13654.60000 ZAR
10000 DKK27309.20000 ZAR