10 South African rand to Aruban florins

Convert ZAR to AWG at the real exchange rate

10 zar
0.96 awg

1.00000 ZAR = 0.09635 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:20
How to convert South African rand to Aruban florins

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AWG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZAR to AWG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates South African Rand / Aruban Florin
1 ZAR0.09635 AWG
5 ZAR0.48177 AWG
10 ZAR0.96354 AWG
20 ZAR1.92708 AWG
50 ZAR4.81771 AWG
100 ZAR9.63542 AWG
250 ZAR24.08855 AWG
500 ZAR48.17710 AWG
1000 ZAR96.35420 AWG
2000 ZAR192.70840 AWG
5000 ZAR481.77100 AWG
10000 ZAR963.54200 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / South African Rand
1 AWG10.37840 ZAR
5 AWG51.89200 ZAR
10 AWG103.78400 ZAR
20 AWG207.56800 ZAR
50 AWG518.92000 ZAR
100 AWG1037.84000 ZAR
250 AWG2594.60000 ZAR
500 AWG5189.20000 ZAR
1000 AWG10378.40000 ZAR
2000 AWG20756.80000 ZAR
5000 AWG51892.00000 ZAR
10000 AWG103784.00000 ZAR