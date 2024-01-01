1 CFP francs to Omani rials

Convert XPF to OMR at the real exchange rate

1 xpf
0.004 omr

1.00000 XPF = 0.00354 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:15
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFP francs to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XPF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XPF to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFP francs

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate.

Conversion rates CFP Franc / Omani Rial
1 XPF0.00354 OMR
5 XPF0.01771 OMR
10 XPF0.03542 OMR
20 XPF0.07084 OMR
50 XPF0.17710 OMR
100 XPF0.35419 OMR
250 XPF0.88548 OMR
500 XPF1.77096 OMR
1000 XPF3.54192 OMR
2000 XPF7.08384 OMR
5000 XPF17.70960 OMR
10000 XPF35.41920 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / CFP Franc
1 OMR282.33200 XPF
5 OMR1411.66000 XPF
10 OMR2823.32000 XPF
20 OMR5646.64000 XPF
50 OMR14116.60000 XPF
100 OMR28233.20000 XPF
250 OMR70583.00000 XPF
500 OMR141166.00000 XPF
1000 OMR282332.00000 XPF
2000 OMR564664.00000 XPF
5000 OMR1411660.00000 XPF
10000 OMR2823320.00000 XPF