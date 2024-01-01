10 CFP francs to Maldivian rufiyaas

Convert XPF to MVR at the real exchange rate

10 xpf
1.40 mvr

1.00000 XPF = 0.14010 MVR

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:03
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8590251.0963591.07581.463191.628690.92807518.4439
1 GBP1.1641111.27625106.021.703281.895941.0803821.4704
1 USD0.912150.783546183.07181.33461.485550.8465516.823
1 INR0.01097990.009432150.012037810.01606560.01788280.01019060.202512

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFP francs to Maldivian rufiyaas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XPF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MVR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XPF to MVR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFP francs

XPF to USD

XPF to SGD

XPF to ZAR

XPF to EUR

XPF to INR

XPF to GBP

XPF to AUD

XPF to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 XPF0.14010 MVR
5 XPF0.70048 MVR
10 XPF1.40096 MVR
20 XPF2.80192 MVR
50 XPF7.00480 MVR
100 XPF14.00960 MVR
250 XPF35.02400 MVR
500 XPF70.04800 MVR
1000 XPF140.09600 MVR
2000 XPF280.19200 MVR
5000 XPF700.48000 MVR
10000 XPF1400.96000 MVR
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / CFP Franc
1 MVR7.13797 XPF
5 MVR35.68985 XPF
10 MVR71.37970 XPF
20 MVR142.75940 XPF
50 MVR356.89850 XPF
100 MVR713.79700 XPF
250 MVR1784.49250 XPF
500 MVR3568.98500 XPF
1000 MVR7137.97000 XPF
2000 MVR14275.94000 XPF
5000 MVR35689.85000 XPF
10000 MVR71379.70000 XPF