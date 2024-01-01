500 CFP francs to Lesotho lotis

Convert XPF to LSL at the real exchange rate

500 xpf
85.61 lsl

1.00000 XPF = 0.17122 LSL

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:51
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.859041.095891.01821.462841.629080.92801518.4396
1 GBP1.1640911.2756105.9531.702861.896381.0802921.4652
1 USD0.91260.783945183.0611.334951.486660.846916.8275
1 INR0.01098680.009438180.012039310.01607190.01789840.01019610.202592

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFP francs to Lesotho lotis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XPF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LSL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XPF to LSL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFP francs

XPF to USD

XPF to SGD

XPF to ZAR

XPF to EUR

XPF to INR

XPF to GBP

XPF to AUD

XPF to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Lesotho Loti
1 XPF0.17122 LSL
5 XPF0.85610 LSL
10 XPF1.71220 LSL
20 XPF3.42440 LSL
50 XPF8.56100 LSL
100 XPF17.12200 LSL
250 XPF42.80500 LSL
500 XPF85.61000 LSL
1000 XPF171.22000 LSL
2000 XPF342.44000 LSL
5000 XPF856.10000 LSL
10000 XPF1712.20000 LSL
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / CFP Franc
1 LSL5.84044 XPF
5 LSL29.20220 XPF
10 LSL58.40440 XPF
20 LSL116.80880 XPF
50 LSL292.02200 XPF
100 LSL584.04400 XPF
250 LSL1460.11000 XPF
500 LSL2920.22000 XPF
1000 LSL5840.44000 XPF
2000 LSL11680.88000 XPF
5000 LSL29202.20000 XPF
10000 LSL58404.40000 XPF