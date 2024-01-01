1 CFP francs to Brunei dollars

Convert XPF to BND at the real exchange rate

1 xpf
0.01 bnd

1.00000 XPF = 0.01228 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:35
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8589651.0958590.99881.462581.628910.9287118.4411
1 GBP1.1641911.2758105.9421.702751.89641.081221.4693
1 USD0.912550.783822183.03951.334651.486440.8474516.8281
1 INR0.01098920.009439150.012042510.01607250.01790040.01020540.202652

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFP francs to Brunei dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XPF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XPF to BND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFP francs

XPF to USD

XPF to SGD

XPF to ZAR

XPF to EUR

XPF to INR

XPF to GBP

XPF to AUD

XPF to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Brunei Dollar
1 XPF0.01228 BND
5 XPF0.06138 BND
10 XPF0.12276 BND
20 XPF0.24553 BND
50 XPF0.61382 BND
100 XPF1.22765 BND
250 XPF3.06912 BND
500 XPF6.13825 BND
1000 XPF12.27650 BND
2000 XPF24.55300 BND
5000 XPF61.38250 BND
10000 XPF122.76500 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / CFP Franc
1 BND81.45630 XPF
5 BND407.28150 XPF
10 BND814.56300 XPF
20 BND1629.12600 XPF
50 BND4072.81500 XPF
100 BND8145.63000 XPF
250 BND20364.07500 XPF
500 BND40728.15000 XPF
1000 BND81456.30000 XPF
2000 BND162912.60000 XPF
5000 BND407281.50000 XPF
10000 BND814563.00000 XPF