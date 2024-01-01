1 thousand CFA francs BCEAO to Singapore dollars

Convert XOF to SGD at the real exchange rate

1,000 xof
2.22 sgd

1.00000 XOF = 0.00222 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:42
Top currencies

 USDGBPCADEURAUDMADSGDNGN
1 USD10.784561.335150.913151.488659.93581.3283884.928
1 GBP1.274611.701781.163931.8974312.66421.693051127.93
1 CAD0.748980.58761910.6839061.114977.441710.994869662.793
1 EUR1.095150.8591551.4621911.6302910.88121.45469969.129

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFA francs BCEAO to Singapore dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XOF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SGD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XOF to SGD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Singapore Dollar
1 XOF0.00222 SGD
5 XOF0.01109 SGD
10 XOF0.02218 SGD
20 XOF0.04435 SGD
50 XOF0.11088 SGD
100 XOF0.22176 SGD
250 XOF0.55440 SGD
500 XOF1.10880 SGD
1000 XOF2.21760 SGD
2000 XOF4.43520 SGD
5000 XOF11.08800 SGD
10000 XOF22.17600 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 SGD450.93900 XOF
5 SGD2254.69500 XOF
10 SGD4509.39000 XOF
20 SGD9018.78000 XOF
50 SGD22546.95000 XOF
100 SGD45093.90000 XOF
250 SGD112734.75000 XOF
500 SGD225469.50000 XOF
1000 SGD450939.00000 XOF
2000 SGD901878.00000 XOF
5000 SGD2254695.00000 XOF
10000 SGD4509390.00000 XOF