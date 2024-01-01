1 thousand CFA francs BCEAO to Romanian leus

Convert XOF to RON at the real exchange rate

1,000 xof
7.58 ron

1.00000 XOF = 0.00758 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:31
How to convert CFA francs BCEAO to Romanian leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XOF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RON in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XOF to RON rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Romanian Leu
1 XOF0.00758 RON
5 XOF0.03790 RON
10 XOF0.07580 RON
20 XOF0.15161 RON
50 XOF0.37901 RON
100 XOF0.75803 RON
250 XOF1.89507 RON
500 XOF3.79014 RON
1000 XOF7.58028 RON
2000 XOF15.16056 RON
5000 XOF37.90140 RON
10000 XOF75.80280 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 RON131.92100 XOF
5 RON659.60500 XOF
10 RON1319.21000 XOF
20 RON2638.42000 XOF
50 RON6596.05000 XOF
100 RON13192.10000 XOF
250 RON32980.25000 XOF
500 RON65960.50000 XOF
1000 RON131921.00000 XOF
2000 RON263842.00000 XOF
5000 RON659605.00000 XOF
10000 RON1319210.00000 XOF