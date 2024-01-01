Convert XOF to OMR at the real exchange rate

10 thousand CFA francs BCEAO to Omani rials

10,000 xof
6.268 omr

CFA1.000 XOF = ر.ع.0.0006268 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:15
How to convert CFA francs BCEAO to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XOF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XOF to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Omani Rial
1 XOF0.00063 OMR
5 XOF0.00313 OMR
10 XOF0.00627 OMR
20 XOF0.01254 OMR
50 XOF0.03134 OMR
100 XOF0.06268 OMR
250 XOF0.15671 OMR
500 XOF0.31342 OMR
1000 XOF0.62683 OMR
2000 XOF1.25366 OMR
5000 XOF3.13416 OMR
10000 XOF6.26832 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 OMR1,595.32000 XOF
5 OMR7,976.60000 XOF
10 OMR15,953.20000 XOF
20 OMR31,906.40000 XOF
50 OMR79,766.00000 XOF
100 OMR159,532.00000 XOF
250 OMR398,830.00000 XOF
500 OMR797,660.00000 XOF
1000 OMR1,595,320.00000 XOF
2000 OMR3,190,640.00000 XOF
5000 OMR7,976,600.00000 XOF
10000 OMR15,953,200.00000 XOF