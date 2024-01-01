100 CFA francs BCEAO to Malagasy ariaries

100 xof
728 mga

CFA1.000 XOF = Ar7.275 MGA

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:45
How to convert CFA francs BCEAO to Malagasy ariaries

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XOF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MGA in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XOF to MGA rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Malagasy Ariary
1 XOF7.27536 MGA
5 XOF36.37680 MGA
10 XOF72.75360 MGA
20 XOF145.50720 MGA
50 XOF363.76800 MGA
100 XOF727.53600 MGA
250 XOF1,818.84000 MGA
500 XOF3,637.68000 MGA
1000 XOF7,275.36000 MGA
2000 XOF14,550.72000 MGA
5000 XOF36,376.80000 MGA
10000 XOF72,753.60000 MGA
Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 MGA0.13745 XOF
5 MGA0.68725 XOF
10 MGA1.37450 XOF
20 MGA2.74900 XOF
50 MGA6.87250 XOF
100 MGA13.74500 XOF
250 MGA34.36250 XOF
500 MGA68.72500 XOF
1000 MGA137.45000 XOF
2000 MGA274.90000 XOF
5000 MGA687.25000 XOF
10000 MGA1,374.50000 XOF