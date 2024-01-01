Convert XOF to LRD at the real exchange rate

1 CFA franc BCEAO to Liberian dollars

1 xof
0.32 lrd

CFA1.000 XOF = L$0.3163 LRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:39
Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Liberian Dollar
1 XOF0.31627 LRD
5 XOF1.58136 LRD
10 XOF3.16272 LRD
20 XOF6.32544 LRD
50 XOF15.81360 LRD
100 XOF31.62720 LRD
250 XOF79.06800 LRD
500 XOF158.13600 LRD
1000 XOF316.27200 LRD
2000 XOF632.54400 LRD
5000 XOF1,581.36000 LRD
10000 XOF3,162.72000 LRD
Conversion rates Liberian Dollar / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 LRD3.16183 XOF
5 LRD15.80915 XOF
10 LRD31.61830 XOF
20 LRD63.23660 XOF
50 LRD158.09150 XOF
100 LRD316.18300 XOF
250 LRD790.45750 XOF
500 LRD1,580.91500 XOF
1000 LRD3,161.83000 XOF
2000 LRD6,323.66000 XOF
5000 LRD15,809.15000 XOF
10000 LRD31,618.30000 XOF