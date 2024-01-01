Convert XOF to KES at the real exchange rate

10 CFA francs BCEAO to Kenyan shillings

10 xof
2 kes

CFA1.000 XOF = Ksh0.2097 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:23
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Kenyan Shilling
1 XOF0.20967 KES
5 XOF1.04834 KES
10 XOF2.09668 KES
20 XOF4.19336 KES
50 XOF10.48340 KES
100 XOF20.96680 KES
250 XOF52.41700 KES
500 XOF104.83400 KES
1000 XOF209.66800 KES
2000 XOF419.33600 KES
5000 XOF1,048.34000 KES
10000 XOF2,096.68000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 KES4.76945 XOF
5 KES23.84725 XOF
10 KES47.69450 XOF
20 KES95.38900 XOF
50 KES238.47250 XOF
100 KES476.94500 XOF
250 KES1,192.36250 XOF
500 KES2,384.72500 XOF
1000 KES4,769.45000 XOF
2000 KES9,538.90000 XOF
5000 KES23,847.25000 XOF
10000 KES47,694.50000 XOF