50 CFA francs BCEAO to Jamaican dollars

Convert XOF to JMD at the real exchange rate

50 xof
12.69 jmd

CFA1.000 XOF = J$0.2538 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:19
How to convert CFA francs BCEAO to Jamaican dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XOF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XOF to JMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Jamaican Dollar
1 XOF0.25383 JMD
5 XOF1.26917 JMD
10 XOF2.53834 JMD
20 XOF5.07668 JMD
50 XOF12.69170 JMD
100 XOF25.38340 JMD
250 XOF63.45850 JMD
500 XOF126.91700 JMD
1000 XOF253.83400 JMD
2000 XOF507.66800 JMD
5000 XOF1,269.17000 JMD
10000 XOF2,538.34000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 JMD3.93958 XOF
5 JMD19.69790 XOF
10 JMD39.39580 XOF
20 JMD78.79160 XOF
50 JMD196.97900 XOF
100 JMD393.95800 XOF
250 JMD984.89500 XOF
500 JMD1,969.79000 XOF
1000 JMD3,939.58000 XOF
2000 JMD7,879.16000 XOF
5000 JMD19,697.90000 XOF
10000 JMD39,395.80000 XOF