20 CFA francs BCEAO to Ghanaian cedis

20 xof
0.47 ghs

CFA1.000 XOF = GH¢0.02364 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:54
How to convert CFA francs BCEAO to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XOF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XOF to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Ghanaian Cedi
1 XOF0.02364 GHS
5 XOF0.11821 GHS
10 XOF0.23642 GHS
20 XOF0.47284 GHS
50 XOF1.18211 GHS
100 XOF2.36422 GHS
250 XOF5.91055 GHS
500 XOF11.82110 GHS
1000 XOF23.64220 GHS
2000 XOF47.28440 GHS
5000 XOF118.21100 GHS
10000 XOF236.42200 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 GHS42.29720 XOF
5 GHS211.48600 XOF
10 GHS422.97200 XOF
20 GHS845.94400 XOF
50 GHS2,114.86000 XOF
100 GHS4,229.72000 XOF
250 GHS10,574.30000 XOF
500 GHS21,148.60000 XOF
1000 GHS42,297.20000 XOF
2000 GHS84,594.40000 XOF
5000 GHS211,486.00000 XOF
10000 GHS422,972.00000 XOF