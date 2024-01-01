Convert XOF to BZD at the real exchange rate

500 CFA francs BCEAO to Belize dollars

500 xof
1.63 bzd

CFA1.000 XOF = BZ$0.003257 BZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:22
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADEURAUDMADSGDNGN
1 USD10.7921.370.9361.5049.9481.3591,532.05
1 GBP1.26211.731.1821.89912.5571.7151,933.91
1 CAD0.730.57810.6831.0987.260.9921,118.04
1 EUR1.0680.8461.46411.60710.6261.4521,636.46

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFA francs BCEAO to Belize dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XOF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XOF to BZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFA francs BCEAO

XOF to USD

XOF to GBP

XOF to CAD

XOF to EUR

XOF to AUD

XOF to MAD

XOF to SGD

XOF to NGN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Belize Dollar
1 XOF0.00326 BZD
5 XOF0.01628 BZD
10 XOF0.03257 BZD
20 XOF0.06513 BZD
50 XOF0.16283 BZD
100 XOF0.32567 BZD
250 XOF0.81417 BZD
500 XOF1.62834 BZD
1000 XOF3.25668 BZD
2000 XOF6.51336 BZD
5000 XOF16.28340 BZD
10000 XOF32.56680 BZD
Conversion rates Belize Dollar / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 BZD307.06200 XOF
5 BZD1,535.31000 XOF
10 BZD3,070.62000 XOF
20 BZD6,141.24000 XOF
50 BZD15,353.10000 XOF
100 BZD30,706.20000 XOF
250 BZD76,765.50000 XOF
500 BZD153,531.00000 XOF
1000 BZD307,062.00000 XOF
2000 BZD614,124.00000 XOF
5000 BZD1,535,310.00000 XOF
10000 BZD3,070,620.00000 XOF