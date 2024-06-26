East Caribbean dollar to Trinidad and Tobago dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for East Caribbean dollar to Trinidad and Tobago dollars is currently 2.516 today, reflecting a 0.025% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of East Caribbean dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.237% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of East Caribbean dollar to Trinidad and Tobago dollars has fluctuated between a high of 2.516 on 26-06-2024 and a low of 2.505 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a -0.275% decrease in value.