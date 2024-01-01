1 East Caribbean dollar to Peruvian nuevo soles

Convert XCD to PEN at the real exchange rate

1 xcd
1.42 pen

$1.000 XCD = S/.1.416 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:01
Conversion rates East Caribbean Dollar / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 XCD1.41598 PEN
5 XCD7.07990 PEN
10 XCD14.15980 PEN
20 XCD28.31960 PEN
50 XCD70.79900 PEN
100 XCD141.59800 PEN
250 XCD353.99500 PEN
500 XCD707.99000 PEN
1000 XCD1,415.98000 PEN
2000 XCD2,831.96000 PEN
5000 XCD7,079.90000 PEN
10000 XCD14,159.80000 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / East Caribbean Dollar
1 PEN0.70622 XCD
5 PEN3.53112 XCD
10 PEN7.06224 XCD
20 PEN14.12448 XCD
50 PEN35.31120 XCD
100 PEN70.62240 XCD
250 PEN176.55600 XCD
500 PEN353.11200 XCD
1000 PEN706.22400 XCD
2000 PEN1,412.44800 XCD
5000 PEN3,531.12000 XCD
10000 PEN7,062.24000 XCD