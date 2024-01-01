1 thousand East Caribbean dollars to Kazakhstani tenges

Convert XCD to KZT at the real exchange rate

1,000 xcd
171,863 kzt

$1.000 XCD = ₸171.9 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDZARAUDGBPCADINRSGDEUR
1 USD118.1611.5040.7921.3783.5711.3590.936
1 ZAR0.05510.0830.0440.0754.6020.0750.052
1 AUD0.66512.07310.5270.91155.5540.9030.622
1 GBP1.26222.9221.89911.73105.4791.7151.182

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert East Caribbean dollars to Kazakhstani tenges

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XCD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KZT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XCD to KZT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for East Caribbean dollars

XCD to USD

XCD to ZAR

XCD to AUD

XCD to GBP

XCD to CAD

XCD to INR

XCD to SGD

XCD to EUR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates East Caribbean Dollar / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 XCD171.86300 KZT
5 XCD859.31500 KZT
10 XCD1,718.63000 KZT
20 XCD3,437.26000 KZT
50 XCD8,593.15000 KZT
100 XCD17,186.30000 KZT
250 XCD42,965.75000 KZT
500 XCD85,931.50000 KZT
1000 XCD171,863.00000 KZT
2000 XCD343,726.00000 KZT
5000 XCD859,315.00000 KZT
10000 XCD1,718,630.00000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / East Caribbean Dollar
1 KZT0.00582 XCD
5 KZT0.02909 XCD
10 KZT0.05819 XCD
20 KZT0.11637 XCD
50 KZT0.29093 XCD
100 KZT0.58186 XCD
250 KZT1.45465 XCD
500 KZT2.90930 XCD
1000 KZT5.81859 XCD
2000 KZT11.63718 XCD
5000 KZT29.09295 XCD
10000 KZT58.18590 XCD