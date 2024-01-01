Convert XCD to KES at the real exchange rate

250 East Caribbean dollars to Kenyan shillings

250 xcd
11,898 kes

$1.000 XCD = Ksh47.59 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDZARAUDGBPCADINRSGDEUR
1 USD118.1651.5040.7921.3783.5781.3590.937
1 ZAR0.05510.0830.0440.0754.6010.0750.052
1 AUD0.66512.07510.5270.91155.5580.9030.623
1 GBP1.26222.9251.89911.729105.4791.7151.182

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert East Caribbean dollars to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XCD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XCD to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for East Caribbean dollars

XCD to USD

XCD to ZAR

XCD to AUD

XCD to GBP

XCD to CAD

XCD to INR

XCD to SGD

XCD to EUR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates East Caribbean Dollar / Kenyan Shilling
1 XCD47.59260 KES
5 XCD237.96300 KES
10 XCD475.92600 KES
20 XCD951.85200 KES
50 XCD2,379.63000 KES
100 XCD4,759.26000 KES
250 XCD11,898.15000 KES
500 XCD23,796.30000 KES
1000 XCD47,592.60000 KES
2000 XCD95,185.20000 KES
5000 XCD237,963.00000 KES
10000 XCD475,926.00000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / East Caribbean Dollar
1 KES0.02101 XCD
5 KES0.10506 XCD
10 KES0.21012 XCD
20 KES0.42023 XCD
50 KES1.05059 XCD
100 KES2.10117 XCD
250 KES5.25293 XCD
500 KES10.50585 XCD
1000 KES21.01170 XCD
2000 KES42.02340 XCD
5000 KES105.05850 XCD
10000 KES210.11700 XCD