Convert XCD to GHS at the real exchange rate

500 East Caribbean dollars to Ghanaian cedis

500 xcd
2,688.89 ghs

$1.000 XCD = GH¢5.378 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:24
How to convert East Caribbean dollars to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XCD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XCD to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates East Caribbean Dollar / Ghanaian Cedi
1 XCD5.37778 GHS
5 XCD26.88890 GHS
10 XCD53.77780 GHS
20 XCD107.55560 GHS
50 XCD268.88900 GHS
100 XCD537.77800 GHS
250 XCD1,344.44500 GHS
500 XCD2,688.89000 GHS
1000 XCD5,377.78000 GHS
2000 XCD10,755.56000 GHS
5000 XCD26,888.90000 GHS
10000 XCD53,777.80000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / East Caribbean Dollar
1 GHS0.18595 XCD
5 GHS0.92975 XCD
10 GHS1.85950 XCD
20 GHS3.71900 XCD
50 GHS9.29750 XCD
100 GHS18.59500 XCD
250 GHS46.48750 XCD
500 GHS92.97500 XCD
1000 GHS185.95000 XCD
2000 GHS371.90000 XCD
5000 GHS929.75000 XCD
10000 GHS1,859.50000 XCD