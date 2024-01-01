5 East Caribbean dollars to Euros

Convert XCD to EUR at the real exchange rate

$1.000 XCD = €0.3421 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:03
Track the exchange rate

XCD to EUR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

EUR
1 XCD to EURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.34360.3436
Low0.33140.3309
Average0.33780.3364
Change2.81%0.28%
1 XCD to EUR stats

The performance of XCD to EUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3436 and a 30 day low of 0.3314. This means the 30 day average was 0.3378. The change for XCD to EUR was 2.81.

The performance of XCD to EUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3436 and a 90 day low of 0.3309. This means the 90 day average was 0.3364. The change for XCD to EUR was 0.28.

Top currencies

 USDZARAUDGBPCADINRSGDEUR
1 USD117.6441.5090.771.38584.0811.3210.924
1 ZAR0.05710.0860.0440.0784.7650.0750.052
1 AUD0.66311.69510.510.91855.7330.8750.612
1 GBP1.29822.911.95911.798109.1751.7151.199

How to convert East Caribbean dollars to Euros

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XCD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XCD to EUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates East Caribbean Dollar / Euro
1 XCD0.34213 EUR
5 XCD1.71064 EUR
10 XCD3.42128 EUR
20 XCD6.84256 EUR
50 XCD17.10640 EUR
100 XCD34.21280 EUR
250 XCD85.53200 EUR
500 XCD171.06400 EUR
1000 XCD342.12800 EUR
2000 XCD684.25600 EUR
5000 XCD1,710.64000 EUR
10000 XCD3,421.28000 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / East Caribbean Dollar
1 EUR2.92289 XCD
5 EUR14.61445 XCD
10 EUR29.22890 XCD
20 EUR58.45780 XCD
50 EUR146.14450 XCD
100 EUR292.28900 XCD
250 EUR730.72250 XCD
500 EUR1,461.44500 XCD
1000 EUR2,922.89000 XCD
2000 EUR5,845.78000 XCD
5000 EUR14,614.45000 XCD
10000 EUR29,228.90000 XCD