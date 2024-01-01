10 thousand East Caribbean dollars to Swiss francs

Convert XCD to CHF at the real exchange rate

$1.000 XCD = SFr.0.3211 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:56
XCD to CHF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

CHF
1 XCD to CHFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.32110.3282
Low0.31130.3113
Average0.31740.3171
Change1.89%-1.91%
1 XCD to CHF stats

The performance of XCD to CHF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3211 and a 30 day low of 0.3113. This means the 30 day average was 0.3174. The change for XCD to CHF was 1.89.

The performance of XCD to CHF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3282 and a 90 day low of 0.3113. This means the 90 day average was 0.3171. The change for XCD to CHF was -1.91.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates East Caribbean Dollar / Swiss Franc
1 XCD0.32106 CHF
5 XCD1.60528 CHF
10 XCD3.21056 CHF
20 XCD6.42112 CHF
50 XCD16.05280 CHF
100 XCD32.10560 CHF
250 XCD80.26400 CHF
500 XCD160.52800 CHF
1000 XCD321.05600 CHF
2000 XCD642.11200 CHF
5000 XCD1,605.28000 CHF
10000 XCD3,210.56000 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / East Caribbean Dollar
1 CHF3.11473 XCD
5 CHF15.57365 XCD
10 CHF31.14730 XCD
20 CHF62.29460 XCD
50 CHF155.73650 XCD
100 CHF311.47300 XCD
250 CHF778.68250 XCD
500 CHF1,557.36500 XCD
1000 CHF3,114.73000 XCD
2000 CHF6,229.46000 XCD
5000 CHF15,573.65000 XCD
10000 CHF31,147.30000 XCD