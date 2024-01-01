500 East Caribbean dollars to United Arab Emirates dirhams

Convert XCD to AED at the real exchange rate

$1.000 XCD = د.إ1.360 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:34
XCD to AED conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

AED
1 XCD to AEDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.36041.3604
Low1.36031.3603
Average1.36041.3604
Change-0.00%0.00%
1 XCD to AED stats

The performance of XCD to AED in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.3604 and a 30 day low of 1.3603. This means the 30 day average was 1.3604. The change for XCD to AED was -0.00.

The performance of XCD to AED in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.3604 and a 90 day low of 1.3603. This means the 90 day average was 1.3604. The change for XCD to AED was 0.00.

Top currencies

 USDZARAUDGBPCADINRSGDEUR
1 USD117.6471.5080.771.38584.0771.320.924
1 ZAR0.05710.0850.0440.0784.7640.0750.052
1 AUD0.66311.70110.5110.91855.7470.8750.612
1 GBP1.29822.911.95811.798109.1531.7141.199

Conversion rates East Caribbean Dollar / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 XCD1.36037 AED
5 XCD6.80185 AED
10 XCD13.60370 AED
20 XCD27.20740 AED
50 XCD68.01850 AED
100 XCD136.03700 AED
250 XCD340.09250 AED
500 XCD680.18500 AED
1000 XCD1,360.37000 AED
2000 XCD2,720.74000 AED
5000 XCD6,801.85000 AED
10000 XCD13,603.70000 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / East Caribbean Dollar
1 AED0.73509 XCD
5 AED3.67547 XCD
10 AED7.35094 XCD
20 AED14.70188 XCD
50 AED36.75470 XCD
100 AED73.50940 XCD
250 AED183.77350 XCD
500 AED367.54700 XCD
1000 AED735.09400 XCD
2000 AED1,470.18800 XCD
5000 AED3,675.47000 XCD
10000 AED7,350.94000 XCD