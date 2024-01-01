50 Samoan talas to US dollars

Convert WST to USD at the real exchange rate

WS$1.000 WST = $0.3685 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:05
WST to USD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

USD
1 WST to USDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.37300.3730
Low0.36590.3613
Average0.37040.3683
Change-0.45%0.53%
1 WST to USD stats

The performance of WST to USD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3730 and a 30 day low of 0.3659. This means the 30 day average was 0.3704. The change for WST to USD was -0.45.

The performance of WST to USD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3730 and a 90 day low of 0.3613. This means the 90 day average was 0.3683. The change for WST to USD was 0.53.

Conversion rates Samoan Tala / US Dollar
1 WST0.36845 USD
5 WST1.84225 USD
10 WST3.68450 USD
20 WST7.36900 USD
50 WST18.42250 USD
100 WST36.84500 USD
250 WST92.11250 USD
500 WST184.22500 USD
1000 WST368.45000 USD
2000 WST736.90000 USD
5000 WST1,842.25000 USD
10000 WST3,684.50000 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / Samoan Tala
1 USD2.71407 WST
5 USD13.57035 WST
10 USD27.14070 WST
20 USD54.28140 WST
50 USD135.70350 WST
100 USD271.40700 WST
250 USD678.51750 WST
500 USD1,357.03500 WST
1000 USD2,714.07000 WST
2000 USD5,428.14000 WST
5000 USD13,570.35000 WST
10000 USD27,140.70000 WST