10 Samoan talas to Ukrainian hryvnias

Convert WST to UAH at the real exchange rate

WS$1.000 WST = ₴15.11 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:13
WST to UAH conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

UAH
1 WST to UAHLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High15.293015.3222
Low14.999914.7495
Average15.186915.0848
Change-0.45%0.78%
1 WST to UAH stats

The performance of WST to UAH in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 15.2930 and a 30 day low of 14.9999. This means the 30 day average was 15.1869. The change for WST to UAH was -0.45.

The performance of WST to UAH in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 15.3222 and a 90 day low of 14.7495. This means the 90 day average was 15.0848. The change for WST to UAH was 0.78.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Samoan talas to Ukrainian hryvnias

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select WST in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UAH in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current WST to UAH rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 WST15.10650 UAH
5 WST75.53250 UAH
10 WST151.06500 UAH
20 WST302.13000 UAH
50 WST755.32500 UAH
100 WST1,510.65000 UAH
250 WST3,776.62500 UAH
500 WST7,553.25000 UAH
1000 WST15,106.50000 UAH
2000 WST30,213.00000 UAH
5000 WST75,532.50000 UAH
10000 WST151,065.00000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Samoan Tala
1 UAH0.06620 WST
5 UAH0.33098 WST
10 UAH0.66197 WST
20 UAH1.32394 WST
50 UAH3.30985 WST
100 UAH6.61969 WST
250 UAH16.54923 WST
500 UAH33.09845 WST
1000 UAH66.19690 WST
2000 UAH132.39380 WST
5000 UAH330.98450 WST
10000 UAH661.96900 WST