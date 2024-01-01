100 Samoan talas to Tanzanian shillings

WS$1.000 WST = tzs1,003 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:01
0

Updated a few seconds ago
TZS
1 WST to TZSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1,015.19001,015.1900
Low995.5220967.1350
Average1,008.3743998.5413
Change-0.15%2.23%
The performance of WST to TZS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1,015.1900 and a 30 day low of 995.5220. This means the 30 day average was 1,008.3743. The change for WST to TZS was -0.15.

The performance of WST to TZS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1,015.1900 and a 90 day low of 967.1350. This means the 90 day average was 998.5413. The change for WST to TZS was 2.23.

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDZARCADGBPINRSGD
1 USD10.9241.50817.6551.3850.7784.0831.32
1 EUR1.08311.63319.1131.4990.83491.0281.429
1 AUD0.6630.613111.7080.9180.51155.7590.876
1 ZAR0.0570.0520.08510.0780.0444.7630.075

Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Tanzanian Shilling
1 WST1,003.11000 TZS
5 WST5,015.55000 TZS
10 WST10,031.10000 TZS
20 WST20,062.20000 TZS
50 WST50,155.50000 TZS
100 WST100,311.00000 TZS
250 WST250,777.50000 TZS
500 WST501,555.00000 TZS
1000 WST1,003,110.00000 TZS
2000 WST2,006,220.00000 TZS
5000 WST5,015,550.00000 TZS
10000 WST10,031,100.00000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Samoan Tala
1 TZS0.00100 WST
5 TZS0.00498 WST
10 TZS0.00997 WST
20 TZS0.01994 WST
50 TZS0.04984 WST
100 TZS0.09969 WST
250 TZS0.24922 WST
500 TZS0.49845 WST
1000 TZS0.99690 WST
2000 TZS1.99379 WST
5000 TZS4.98449 WST
10000 TZS9.96897 WST