5 Samoan talas to Turkish liras

Convert WST to TRY at the real exchange rate

WS$1.000 WST = TL12.64 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:09
WST to TRY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

TRY
1 WST to TRYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High12.779512.7795
Low12.540011.9024
Average12.682312.5000
Change-0.08%4.63%
1 WST to TRY stats

The performance of WST to TRY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 12.7795 and a 30 day low of 12.5400. This means the 30 day average was 12.6823. The change for WST to TRY was -0.08.

The performance of WST to TRY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 12.7795 and a 90 day low of 11.9024. This means the 90 day average was 12.5000. The change for WST to TRY was 4.63.

How to convert Samoan talas to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select WST in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current WST to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Turkish Lira
1 WST12.63540 TRY
5 WST63.17700 TRY
10 WST126.35400 TRY
20 WST252.70800 TRY
50 WST631.77000 TRY
100 WST1,263.54000 TRY
250 WST3,158.85000 TRY
500 WST6,317.70000 TRY
1000 WST12,635.40000 TRY
2000 WST25,270.80000 TRY
5000 WST63,177.00000 TRY
10000 WST126,354.00000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Samoan Tala
1 TRY0.07914 WST
5 TRY0.39571 WST
10 TRY0.79143 WST
20 TRY1.58285 WST
50 TRY3.95713 WST
100 TRY7.91425 WST
250 TRY19.78563 WST
500 TRY39.57125 WST
1000 TRY79.14250 WST
2000 TRY158.28500 WST
5000 TRY395.71250 WST
10000 TRY791.42500 WST