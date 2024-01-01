5 Samoan talas to Tunisian dinars

Convert WST to TND at the real exchange rate

WS$1.000 WST = DT1.141 TND

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:05
WST to TND conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

TND
1 WST to TNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.14521.1452
Low1.12201.1145
Average1.13601.1283
Change1.67%0.26%
1 WST to TND stats

The performance of WST to TND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.1452 and a 30 day low of 1.1220. This means the 30 day average was 1.1360. The change for WST to TND was 1.67.

The performance of WST to TND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.1452 and a 90 day low of 1.1145. This means the 90 day average was 1.1283. The change for WST to TND was 0.26.

Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Tunisian Dinar
1 WST1.14067 TND
5 WST5.70335 TND
10 WST11.40670 TND
20 WST22.81340 TND
50 WST57.03350 TND
100 WST114.06700 TND
250 WST285.16750 TND
500 WST570.33500 TND
1000 WST1,140.67000 TND
2000 WST2,281.34000 TND
5000 WST5,703.35000 TND
10000 WST11,406.70000 TND
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Samoan Tala
1 TND0.87668 WST
5 TND4.38341 WST
10 TND8.76681 WST
20 TND17.53362 WST
50 TND43.83405 WST
100 TND87.66810 WST
250 TND219.17025 WST
500 TND438.34050 WST
1000 TND876.68100 WST
2000 TND1,753.36200 WST
5000 TND4,383.40500 WST
10000 TND8,766.81000 WST