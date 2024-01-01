100 Samoan talas to Eswatini Emalangeni

Convert WST to SZL at the real exchange rate

WS$1.000 WST = L6.507 SZL

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:58
WST to SZL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

SZL
1 WST to SZLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High6.56856.7372
Low6.33786.3378
Average6.47206.5454
Change1.80%-2.87%
1 WST to SZL stats

The performance of WST to SZL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 6.5685 and a 30 day low of 6.3378. This means the 30 day average was 6.4720. The change for WST to SZL was 1.80.

The performance of WST to SZL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 6.7372 and a 90 day low of 6.3378. This means the 90 day average was 6.5454. The change for WST to SZL was -2.87.

Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Swazi Lilangeni
1 WST6.50705 SZL
5 WST32.53525 SZL
10 WST65.07050 SZL
20 WST130.14100 SZL
50 WST325.35250 SZL
100 WST650.70500 SZL
250 WST1,626.76250 SZL
500 WST3,253.52500 SZL
1000 WST6,507.05000 SZL
2000 WST13,014.10000 SZL
5000 WST32,535.25000 SZL
10000 WST65,070.50000 SZL
Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / Samoan Tala
1 SZL0.15368 WST
5 SZL0.76840 WST
10 SZL1.53680 WST
20 SZL3.07360 WST
50 SZL7.68400 WST
100 SZL15.36800 WST
250 SZL38.42000 WST
500 SZL76.84000 WST
1000 SZL153.68000 WST
2000 SZL307.36000 WST
5000 SZL768.40000 WST
10000 SZL1,536.80000 WST