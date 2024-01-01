20 Samoan talas to Salvadoran colóns

Convert WST to SVC at the real exchange rate

WS$1.000 WST = ₡3.224 SVC

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:59
WST to SVC conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

SVC
1 WST to SVCLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.26383.2638
Low3.20123.1609
Average3.24113.2229
Change-0.45%0.53%
1 WST to SVC stats

The performance of WST to SVC in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.2638 and a 30 day low of 3.2012. This means the 30 day average was 3.2411. The change for WST to SVC was -0.45.

The performance of WST to SVC in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.2638 and a 90 day low of 3.1609. This means the 90 day average was 3.2229. The change for WST to SVC was 0.53.

Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Salvadoran Colón
1 WST3.22394 SVC
5 WST16.11970 SVC
10 WST32.23940 SVC
20 WST64.47880 SVC
50 WST161.19700 SVC
100 WST322.39400 SVC
250 WST805.98500 SVC
500 WST1,611.97000 SVC
1000 WST3,223.94000 SVC
2000 WST6,447.88000 SVC
5000 WST16,119.70000 SVC
10000 WST32,239.40000 SVC
Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / Samoan Tala
1 SVC0.31018 WST
5 SVC1.55090 WST
10 SVC3.10180 WST
20 SVC6.20360 WST
50 SVC15.50900 WST
100 SVC31.01800 WST
250 SVC77.54500 WST
500 SVC155.09000 WST
1000 SVC310.18000 WST
2000 SVC620.36000 WST
5000 SVC1,550.90000 WST
10000 SVC3,101.80000 WST