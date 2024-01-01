5 Samoan talas to Singapore dollars

WS$1.000 WST = S$0.4865 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:50
0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

SGD
1 WST to SGDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.48720.4921
Low0.47430.4743
Average0.48260.4818
Change1.90%-1.14%
The performance of WST to SGD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4872 and a 30 day low of 0.4743. This means the 30 day average was 0.4826. The change for WST to SGD was 1.90.

The performance of WST to SGD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4921 and a 90 day low of 0.4743. This means the 90 day average was 0.4818. The change for WST to SGD was -1.14.

1 USD10.9241.50817.6671.3850.7784.0731.32
1 EUR1.08211.63219.1231.4990.83491.0051.429
1 AUD0.6630.613111.7160.9180.51155.7530.876
1 ZAR0.0570.0520.08510.0780.0444.7590.075

Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Singapore Dollar
1 WST0.48648 SGD
5 WST2.43241 SGD
10 WST4.86483 SGD
20 WST9.72966 SGD
50 WST24.32415 SGD
100 WST48.64830 SGD
250 WST121.62075 SGD
500 WST243.24150 SGD
1000 WST486.48300 SGD
2000 WST972.96600 SGD
5000 WST2,432.41500 SGD
10000 WST4,864.83000 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Samoan Tala
1 SGD2.05557 WST
5 SGD10.27785 WST
10 SGD20.55570 WST
20 SGD41.11140 WST
50 SGD102.77850 WST
100 SGD205.55700 WST
250 SGD513.89250 WST
500 SGD1,027.78500 WST
1000 SGD2,055.57000 WST
2000 SGD4,111.14000 WST
5000 SGD10,277.85000 WST
10000 SGD20,555.70000 WST