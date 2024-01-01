20 Samoan talas to Seychellois rupees

Convert WST to SCR at the real exchange rate

WS$1.000 WST = ₨4.979 SCR

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:47
WST to SCR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

SCR
1 WST to SCRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5.56305.5630
Low4.87024.8089
Average5.17455.1072
Change-3.72%-1.23%
1 WST to SCR stats

The performance of WST to SCR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5.5630 and a 30 day low of 4.8702. This means the 30 day average was 5.1745. The change for WST to SCR was -3.72.

The performance of WST to SCR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5.5630 and a 90 day low of 4.8089. This means the 90 day average was 5.1072. The change for WST to SCR was -1.23.

Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Seychellois Rupee
1 WST4.97923 SCR
5 WST24.89615 SCR
10 WST49.79230 SCR
20 WST99.58460 SCR
50 WST248.96150 SCR
100 WST497.92300 SCR
250 WST1,244.80750 SCR
500 WST2,489.61500 SCR
1000 WST4,979.23000 SCR
2000 WST9,958.46000 SCR
5000 WST24,896.15000 SCR
10000 WST49,792.30000 SCR
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Samoan Tala
1 SCR0.20083 WST
5 SCR1.00417 WST
10 SCR2.00834 WST
20 SCR4.01668 WST
50 SCR10.04170 WST
100 SCR20.08340 WST
250 SCR50.20850 WST
500 SCR100.41700 WST
1000 SCR200.83400 WST
2000 SCR401.66800 WST
5000 SCR1,004.17000 WST
10000 SCR2,008.34000 WST