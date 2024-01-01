1 thousand Samoan talas to Solomon Islands dollars

Convert WST to SBD at the real exchange rate

WS$1.000 WST = SI$3.019 SBD

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:05
WST to SBD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

SBD
1 WST to SBDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.06383.0686
Low3.00822.9769
Average3.03253.0325
Change-0.24%-0.04%
1 WST to SBD stats

The performance of WST to SBD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.0638 and a 30 day low of 3.0082. This means the 30 day average was 3.0325. The change for WST to SBD was -0.24.

The performance of WST to SBD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.0686 and a 90 day low of 2.9769. This means the 90 day average was 3.0325. The change for WST to SBD was -0.04.

Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Solomon Islands Dollar
1 WST3.01884 SBD
5 WST15.09420 SBD
10 WST30.18840 SBD
20 WST60.37680 SBD
50 WST150.94200 SBD
100 WST301.88400 SBD
250 WST754.71000 SBD
500 WST1,509.42000 SBD
1000 WST3,018.84000 SBD
2000 WST6,037.68000 SBD
5000 WST15,094.20000 SBD
10000 WST30,188.40000 SBD
Conversion rates Solomon Islands Dollar / Samoan Tala
1 SBD0.33125 WST
5 SBD1.65627 WST
10 SBD3.31253 WST
20 SBD6.62506 WST
50 SBD16.56265 WST
100 SBD33.12530 WST
250 SBD82.81325 WST
500 SBD165.62650 WST
1000 SBD331.25300 WST
2000 SBD662.50600 WST
5000 SBD1,656.26500 WST
10000 SBD3,312.53000 WST