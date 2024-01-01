500 Samoan talas to Saudi riyals

Convert WST to SAR at the real exchange rate

WS$1.000 WST = SR1.384 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:43
WST to SAR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

SAR
1 WST to SARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.40111.4011
Low1.37421.3554
Average1.39071.3825
Change-0.34%0.64%
1 WST to SAR stats

The performance of WST to SAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.4011 and a 30 day low of 1.3742. This means the 30 day average was 1.3907. The change for WST to SAR was -0.34.

The performance of WST to SAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.4011 and a 90 day low of 1.3554. This means the 90 day average was 1.3825. The change for WST to SAR was 0.64.

Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Saudi Riyal
1 WST1.38384 SAR
5 WST6.91920 SAR
10 WST13.83840 SAR
20 WST27.67680 SAR
50 WST69.19200 SAR
100 WST138.38400 SAR
250 WST345.96000 SAR
500 WST691.92000 SAR
1000 WST1,383.84000 SAR
2000 WST2,767.68000 SAR
5000 WST6,919.20000 SAR
10000 WST13,838.40000 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Samoan Tala
1 SAR0.72263 WST
5 SAR3.61312 WST
10 SAR7.22625 WST
20 SAR14.45250 WST
50 SAR36.13125 WST
100 SAR72.26250 WST
250 SAR180.65625 WST
500 SAR361.31250 WST
1000 SAR722.62500 WST
2000 SAR1,445.25000 WST
5000 SAR3,613.12500 WST
10000 SAR7,226.25000 WST