2,000 Samoan talas to Namibian dollars

Convert WST to NAD at the real exchange rate

WS$1.000 WST = $6.510 NAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:14
WST to NAD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

NAD
1 WST to NADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High6.56856.7372
Low6.33786.3378
Average6.47206.5454
Change1.79%-2.88%
1 WST to NAD stats

The performance of WST to NAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 6.5685 and a 30 day low of 6.3378. This means the 30 day average was 6.4720. The change for WST to NAD was 1.79.

The performance of WST to NAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 6.7372 and a 90 day low of 6.3378. This means the 90 day average was 6.5454. The change for WST to NAD was -2.88.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Namibian Dollar
1 WST6.51025 NAD
5 WST32.55125 NAD
10 WST65.10250 NAD
20 WST130.20500 NAD
50 WST325.51250 NAD
100 WST651.02500 NAD
250 WST1,627.56250 NAD
500 WST3,255.12500 NAD
1000 WST6,510.25000 NAD
2000 WST13,020.50000 NAD
5000 WST32,551.25000 NAD
10000 WST65,102.50000 NAD
Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Samoan Tala
1 NAD0.15360 WST
5 NAD0.76802 WST
10 NAD1.53604 WST
20 NAD3.07208 WST
50 NAD7.68020 WST
100 NAD15.36040 WST
250 NAD38.40100 WST
500 NAD76.80200 WST
1000 NAD153.60400 WST
2000 NAD307.20800 WST
5000 NAD768.02000 WST
10000 NAD1,536.04000 WST