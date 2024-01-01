5,000 Samoan talas to Malaysian ringgits

Convert WST to MYR at the real exchange rate

WS$1.000 WST = RM1.599 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:12
WST to MYR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

MYR
1 WST to MYRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.60231.7064
Low1.52671.5267
Average1.57401.5977
Change4.61%-6.28%
1 WST to MYR stats

The performance of WST to MYR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.6023 and a 30 day low of 1.5267. This means the 30 day average was 1.5740. The change for WST to MYR was 4.61.

The performance of WST to MYR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.7064 and a 90 day low of 1.5267. This means the 90 day average was 1.5977. The change for WST to MYR was -6.28.

Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Malaysian Ringgit
1 WST1.59926 MYR
5 WST7.99630 MYR
10 WST15.99260 MYR
20 WST31.98520 MYR
50 WST79.96300 MYR
100 WST159.92600 MYR
250 WST399.81500 MYR
500 WST799.63000 MYR
1000 WST1,599.26000 MYR
2000 WST3,198.52000 MYR
5000 WST7,996.30000 MYR
10000 WST15,992.60000 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Samoan Tala
1 MYR0.62529 WST
5 MYR3.12645 WST
10 MYR6.25290 WST
20 MYR12.50580 WST
50 MYR31.26450 WST
100 MYR62.52900 WST
250 MYR156.32250 WST
500 MYR312.64500 WST
1000 MYR625.29000 WST
2000 MYR1,250.58000 WST
5000 MYR3,126.45000 WST
10000 MYR6,252.90000 WST