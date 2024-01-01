1 Samoan tala to Mauritian rupees

Convert WST to MUR at the real exchange rate

WS$1.000 WST = ₨17.07 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

WST to MUR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

MUR
1 WST to MURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High17.353517.3535
Low16.636016.6360
Average17.006817.0497
Change-0.11%0.75%
View full history

1 WST to MUR stats

The performance of WST to MUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 17.3535 and a 30 day low of 16.6360. This means the 30 day average was 17.0068. The change for WST to MUR was -0.11.

The performance of WST to MUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 17.3535 and a 90 day low of 16.6360. This means the 90 day average was 17.0497. The change for WST to MUR was 0.75.

Track market ratesView WST to MUR chart

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDZARCADGBPINRSGD
1 USD10.961.53818.1191.3980.79884.431.347
1 EUR1.04211.60218.8781.4560.83187.9631.403
1 AUD0.650.624111.7810.9090.51954.8960.875
1 ZAR0.0550.0530.08510.0770.0444.660.074

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Samoan talas to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select WST in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current WST to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Samoan tala

WST to USD

WST to EUR

WST to AUD

WST to ZAR

WST to CAD

WST to GBP

WST to INR

WST to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Mauritian Rupee
1 WST17.07460 MUR
5 WST85.37300 MUR
10 WST170.74600 MUR
20 WST341.49200 MUR
50 WST853.73000 MUR
100 WST1,707.46000 MUR
250 WST4,268.65000 MUR
500 WST8,537.30000 MUR
1000 WST17,074.60000 MUR
2000 WST34,149.20000 MUR
5000 WST85,373.00000 MUR
10000 WST170,746.00000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Samoan Tala
1 MUR0.05857 WST
5 MUR0.29283 WST
10 MUR0.58566 WST
20 MUR1.17133 WST
50 MUR2.92832 WST
100 MUR5.85664 WST
250 MUR14.64160 WST
500 MUR29.28320 WST
1000 MUR58.56640 WST
2000 MUR117.13280 WST
5000 MUR292.83200 WST
10000 MUR585.66400 WST