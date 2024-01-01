250 Samoan talas to Macanese patacas

Convert WST to MOP at the real exchange rate

WS$1.000 WST = MOP$2.949 MOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:01
WST to MOP conversion chart

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

MOP
1 WST to MOPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.98392.9850
Low2.92802.9048
Average2.96482.9547
Change-0.65%0.07%
1 WST to MOP stats

The performance of WST to MOP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.9839 and a 30 day low of 2.9280. This means the 30 day average was 2.9648. The change for WST to MOP was -0.65.

The performance of WST to MOP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.9850 and a 90 day low of 2.9048. This means the 90 day average was 2.9547. The change for WST to MOP was 0.07.

Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Macanese Pataca
1 WST2.94889 MOP
5 WST14.74445 MOP
10 WST29.48890 MOP
20 WST58.97780 MOP
50 WST147.44450 MOP
100 WST294.88900 MOP
250 WST737.22250 MOP
500 WST1474.44500 MOP
1000 WST2948.89000 MOP
2000 WST5897.78000 MOP
5000 WST14744.45000 MOP
10000 WST29488.90000 MOP
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Samoan Tala
1 MOP0.33911 WST
5 MOP1.69555 WST
10 MOP3.39111 WST
20 MOP6.78222 WST
50 MOP16.95555 WST
100 MOP33.91110 WST
250 MOP84.77775 WST
500 MOP169.55550 WST
1000 MOP339.11100 WST
2000 MOP678.22200 WST
5000 MOP1695.55500 WST
10000 MOP3391.11000 WST