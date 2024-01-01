5 Samoan talas to Kazakhstani tenges

Convert WST to KZT at the real exchange rate

WS$1.000 WST = ₸179.2 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:00
WST to KZT conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

KZT
1 WST to KZTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High183.6030183.6030
Low176.6100171.1100
Average179.2856177.1009
Change1.30%3.23%
1 WST to KZT stats

The performance of WST to KZT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 183.6030 and a 30 day low of 176.6100. This means the 30 day average was 179.2856. The change for WST to KZT was 1.30.

The performance of WST to KZT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 183.6030 and a 90 day low of 171.1100. This means the 90 day average was 177.1009. The change for WST to KZT was 3.23.

Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 WST179.20700 KZT
5 WST896.03500 KZT
10 WST1,792.07000 KZT
20 WST3,584.14000 KZT
50 WST8,960.35000 KZT
100 WST17,920.70000 KZT
250 WST44,801.75000 KZT
500 WST89,603.50000 KZT
1000 WST179,207.00000 KZT
2000 WST358,414.00000 KZT
5000 WST896,035.00000 KZT
10000 WST1,792,070.00000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Samoan Tala
1 KZT0.00558 WST
5 KZT0.02790 WST
10 KZT0.05580 WST
20 KZT0.11160 WST
50 KZT0.27901 WST
100 KZT0.55802 WST
250 KZT1.39504 WST
500 KZT2.79008 WST
1000 KZT5.58015 WST
2000 KZT11.16030 WST
5000 KZT27.90075 WST
10000 KZT55.80150 WST