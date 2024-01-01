100 Samoan talas to Kuwaiti dinars

Convert WST to KWD at the real exchange rate

WS$1.000 WST = ك0.1129 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:39
WST to KWD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

KWD
1 WST to KWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.11430.1143
Low0.11210.1105
Average0.11340.1126
Change-0.14%0.69%
1 WST to KWD stats

The performance of WST to KWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1143 and a 30 day low of 0.1121. This means the 30 day average was 0.1134. The change for WST to KWD was -0.14.

The performance of WST to KWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1143 and a 90 day low of 0.1105. This means the 90 day average was 0.1126. The change for WST to KWD was 0.69.

Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 WST0.11287 KWD
5 WST0.56434 KWD
10 WST1.12867 KWD
20 WST2.25734 KWD
50 WST5.64335 KWD
100 WST11.28670 KWD
250 WST28.21675 KWD
500 WST56.43350 KWD
1000 WST112.86700 KWD
2000 WST225.73400 KWD
5000 WST564.33500 KWD
10000 WST1,128.67000 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Samoan Tala
1 KWD8.85996 WST
5 KWD44.29980 WST
10 KWD88.59960 WST
20 KWD177.19920 WST
50 KWD442.99800 WST
100 KWD885.99600 WST
250 KWD2,214.99000 WST
500 KWD4,429.98000 WST
1000 KWD8,859.96000 WST
2000 KWD17,719.92000 WST
5000 KWD44,299.80000 WST
10000 KWD88,599.60000 WST