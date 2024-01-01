250 Samoan talas to Icelandic krónas

Convert WST to ISK at the real exchange rate

WS$1.000 WST = kr50.57 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:24
WST to ISK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

ISK
1 WST to ISKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High51.032951.5713
Low49.995749.8760
Average50.490850.5309
Change1.06%-0.07%
1 WST to ISK stats

The performance of WST to ISK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 51.0329 and a 30 day low of 49.9957. This means the 30 day average was 50.4908. The change for WST to ISK was 1.06.

The performance of WST to ISK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 51.5713 and a 90 day low of 49.8760. This means the 90 day average was 50.5309. The change for WST to ISK was -0.07.

Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Icelandic Króna
1 WST50.56790 ISK
5 WST252.83950 ISK
10 WST505.67900 ISK
20 WST1,011.35800 ISK
50 WST2,528.39500 ISK
100 WST5,056.79000 ISK
250 WST12,641.97500 ISK
500 WST25,283.95000 ISK
1000 WST50,567.90000 ISK
2000 WST101,135.80000 ISK
5000 WST252,839.50000 ISK
10000 WST505,679.00000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Samoan Tala
1 ISK0.01978 WST
5 ISK0.09888 WST
10 ISK0.19775 WST
20 ISK0.39551 WST
50 ISK0.98877 WST
100 ISK1.97754 WST
250 ISK4.94385 WST
500 ISK9.88770 WST
1000 ISK19.77540 WST
2000 ISK39.55080 WST
5000 ISK98.87700 WST
10000 ISK197.75400 WST