2,000 Samoan talas to Isle of Man pounds

Convert WST to IMP at the real exchange rate

WS$1.000 WST = £0.2839 IMP

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:20
WST to IMP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

IMP
1 WST to IMPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.28510.2867
Low0.27680.2768
Average0.28210.2819
Change2.12%-0.33%
1 WST to IMP stats

The performance of WST to IMP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2851 and a 30 day low of 0.2768. This means the 30 day average was 0.2821. The change for WST to IMP was 2.12.

The performance of WST to IMP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2867 and a 90 day low of 0.2768. This means the 90 day average was 0.2819. The change for WST to IMP was -0.33.

Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Isle of Man pound
1 WST0.28389 IMP
5 WST1.41947 IMP
10 WST2.83893 IMP
20 WST5.67786 IMP
50 WST14.19465 IMP
100 WST28.38930 IMP
250 WST70.97325 IMP
500 WST141.94650 IMP
1000 WST283.89300 IMP
2000 WST567.78600 IMP
5000 WST1,419.46500 IMP
10000 WST2,838.93000 IMP
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Samoan Tala
1 IMP3.52246 WST
5 IMP17.61230 WST
10 IMP35.22460 WST
20 IMP70.44920 WST
50 IMP176.12300 WST
100 IMP352.24600 WST
250 IMP880.61500 WST
500 IMP1,761.23000 WST
1000 IMP3,522.46000 WST
2000 IMP7,044.92000 WST
5000 IMP17,612.30000 WST
10000 IMP35,224.60000 WST