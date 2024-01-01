20 Samoan talas to Indonesian rupiahs

Convert WST to IDR at the real exchange rate

WS$1.000 WST = Rp5,763 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:49
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

WST to IDR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

IDR
1 WST to IDRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5,831.30005,970.2900
Low5,588.51005,588.5100
Average5,720.66875,735.5449
Change3.11%-3.48%
View full history

1 WST to IDR stats

The performance of WST to IDR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5,831.3000 and a 30 day low of 5,588.5100. This means the 30 day average was 5,720.6687. The change for WST to IDR was 3.11.

The performance of WST to IDR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5,970.2900 and a 90 day low of 5,588.5100. This means the 90 day average was 5,735.5449. The change for WST to IDR was -3.48.

Track market ratesView WST to IDR chart

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDZARCADGBPINRSGD
1 USD10.9231.50917.6881.3850.77184.0711.32
1 EUR1.08311.63419.1551.50.83591.0451.429
1 AUD0.6630.612111.720.9180.51155.7050.874
1 ZAR0.0570.0520.08510.0780.0444.7530.075

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Samoan talas to Indonesian rupiahs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select WST in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IDR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current WST to IDR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Samoan talas

WST to USD

WST to EUR

WST to AUD

WST to ZAR

WST to CAD

WST to GBP

WST to INR

WST to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Indonesian Rupiah
1 WST5,762.56000 IDR
5 WST28,812.80000 IDR
10 WST57,625.60000 IDR
20 WST115,251.20000 IDR
50 WST288,128.00000 IDR
100 WST576,256.00000 IDR
250 WST1,440,640.00000 IDR
500 WST2,881,280.00000 IDR
1000 WST5,762,560.00000 IDR
2000 WST11,525,120.00000 IDR
5000 WST28,812,800.00000 IDR
10000 WST57,625,600.00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Samoan Tala
1 IDR0.00017 WST
5 IDR0.00087 WST
10 IDR0.00174 WST
20 IDR0.00347 WST
50 IDR0.00868 WST
100 IDR0.01735 WST
250 IDR0.04338 WST
500 IDR0.08677 WST
1000 IDR0.17353 WST
2000 IDR0.34707 WST
5000 IDR0.86767 WST
10000 IDR1.73534 WST