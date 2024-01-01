1 thousand Samoan talas to Croatian kunas

WS$1.000 WST = kn2.587 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:05
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

HRK
1 WST to HRKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.61872.6187
Low2.56852.5362
Average2.60052.5859
Change-0.45%0.53%
1 WST to HRK stats

The performance of WST to HRK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.6187 and a 30 day low of 2.5685. This means the 30 day average was 2.6005. The change for WST to HRK was -0.45.

The performance of WST to HRK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.6187 and a 90 day low of 2.5362. This means the 90 day average was 2.5859. The change for WST to HRK was 0.53.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Croatian Kuna
1 WST2.58675 HRK
5 WST12.93375 HRK
10 WST25.86750 HRK
20 WST51.73500 HRK
50 WST129.33750 HRK
100 WST258.67500 HRK
250 WST646.68750 HRK
500 WST1,293.37500 HRK
1000 WST2,586.75000 HRK
2000 WST5,173.50000 HRK
5000 WST12,933.75000 HRK
10000 WST25,867.50000 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Samoan Tala
1 HRK0.38659 WST
5 HRK1.93293 WST
10 HRK3.86586 WST
20 HRK7.73172 WST
50 HRK19.32930 WST
100 HRK38.65860 WST
250 HRK96.64650 WST
500 HRK193.29300 WST
1000 HRK386.58600 WST
2000 HRK773.17200 WST
5000 HRK1,932.93000 WST
10000 HRK3,865.86000 WST