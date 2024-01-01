1 Samoan tala to Guinean francs

Convert WST to GNF at the real exchange rate

WS$1.000 WST = GFr3,167 GNF

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:05
WST to GNF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

GNF
1 WST to GNFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3,219.08003,219.0800
Low3,150.49003,106.3400
Average3,193.73073,174.6744
Change-0.91%0.75%
1 WST to GNF stats

The performance of WST to GNF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3,219.0800 and a 30 day low of 3,150.4900. This means the 30 day average was 3,193.7307. The change for WST to GNF was -0.91.

The performance of WST to GNF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3,219.0800 and a 90 day low of 3,106.3400. This means the 90 day average was 3,174.6744. The change for WST to GNF was 0.75.

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDZARCADGBPINRSGD
1 USD10.9241.50817.6811.3850.77184.0781.32
1 EUR1.08211.63219.1341.4980.83490.9851.428
1 AUD0.6630.613111.7220.9180.51155.7390.875
1 ZAR0.0570.0520.08510.0780.0444.7550.075

Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Guinean Franc
1 WST3,167.09000 GNF
5 WST15,835.45000 GNF
10 WST31,670.90000 GNF
20 WST63,341.80000 GNF
50 WST158,354.50000 GNF
100 WST316,709.00000 GNF
250 WST791,772.50000 GNF
500 WST1,583,545.00000 GNF
1000 WST3,167,090.00000 GNF
2000 WST6,334,180.00000 GNF
5000 WST15,835,450.00000 GNF
10000 WST31,670,900.00000 GNF
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Samoan Tala
1 GNF0.00032 WST
5 GNF0.00158 WST
10 GNF0.00316 WST
20 GNF0.00631 WST
50 GNF0.01579 WST
100 GNF0.03157 WST
250 GNF0.07894 WST
500 GNF0.15787 WST
1000 GNF0.31575 WST
2000 GNF0.63149 WST
5000 GNF1.57874 WST
10000 GNF3.15747 WST