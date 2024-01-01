5,000 Samoan talas to Euros

Convert WST to EUR at the real exchange rate

WS$1.000 WST = €0.3404 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:50
WST to EUR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

EUR
1 WST to EURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.34230.3423
Low0.33160.3289
Average0.33790.3345
Change2.38%0.84%
1 WST to EUR stats

The performance of WST to EUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3423 and a 30 day low of 0.3316. This means the 30 day average was 0.3379. The change for WST to EUR was 2.38.

The performance of WST to EUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3423 and a 90 day low of 0.3289. This means the 90 day average was 0.3345. The change for WST to EUR was 0.84.

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDZARCADGBPINRSGD
1 USD10.9241.50917.6941.3850.77184.0751.32
1 EUR1.08211.63319.1491.4990.83490.991.428
1 AUD0.6630.612111.7260.9180.51155.7170.875
1 ZAR0.0570.0520.08510.0780.0444.7520.075

How to convert Samoan talas to Euros

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select WST in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That's it

    Our currency converter will show you the current WST to EUR rate and how it's changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Euro
1 WST0.34045 EUR
5 WST1.70224 EUR
10 WST3.40448 EUR
20 WST6.80896 EUR
50 WST17.02240 EUR
100 WST34.04480 EUR
250 WST85.11200 EUR
500 WST170.22400 EUR
1000 WST340.44800 EUR
2000 WST680.89600 EUR
5000 WST1,702.24000 EUR
10000 WST3,404.48000 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Samoan Tala
1 EUR2.93730 WST
5 EUR14.68650 WST
10 EUR29.37300 WST
20 EUR58.74600 WST
50 EUR146.86500 WST
100 EUR293.73000 WST
250 EUR734.32500 WST
500 EUR1,468.65000 WST
1000 EUR2,937.30000 WST
2000 EUR5,874.60000 WST
5000 EUR14,686.50000 WST
10000 EUR29,373.00000 WST