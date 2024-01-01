1 Samoan tala to Canadian dollars

Convert WST to CAD at the real exchange rate

WS$1.000 WST = C$0.5102 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:25
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

WST to CAD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

CAD
1 WST to CADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.51210.5121
Low0.49910.4943
Average0.50650.5027
Change2.24%0.62%
View full history

1 WST to CAD stats

The performance of WST to CAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5121 and a 30 day low of 0.4991. This means the 30 day average was 0.5065. The change for WST to CAD was 2.24.

The performance of WST to CAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5121 and a 90 day low of 0.4943. This means the 90 day average was 0.5027. The change for WST to CAD was 0.62.

Track market ratesView WST to CAD chart

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDZARCADGBPINRSGD
1 USD10.9241.50917.6871.3850.77184.0731.32
1 EUR1.08211.63319.1431.4990.83490.9921.428
1 AUD0.6630.612111.7210.9180.51155.7150.875
1 ZAR0.0570.0520.08510.0780.0444.7530.075

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Samoan talas to Canadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select WST in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current WST to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Samoan tala

WST to USD

WST to EUR

WST to AUD

WST to ZAR

WST to CAD

WST to GBP

WST to INR

WST to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Canadian Dollar
1 WST0.51025 CAD
5 WST2.55124 CAD
10 WST5.10248 CAD
20 WST10.20496 CAD
50 WST25.51240 CAD
100 WST51.02480 CAD
250 WST127.56200 CAD
500 WST255.12400 CAD
1000 WST510.24800 CAD
2000 WST1,020.49600 CAD
5000 WST2,551.24000 CAD
10000 WST5,102.48000 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Samoan Tala
1 CAD1.95983 WST
5 CAD9.79915 WST
10 CAD19.59830 WST
20 CAD39.19660 WST
50 CAD97.99150 WST
100 CAD195.98300 WST
250 CAD489.95750 WST
500 CAD979.91500 WST
1000 CAD1,959.83000 WST
2000 CAD3,919.66000 WST
5000 CAD9,799.15000 WST
10000 CAD19,598.30000 WST