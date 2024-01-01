100 Vanuatu vatus to New Taiwan dollars

Convert VUV to TWD at the real exchange rate

VT1.000 VUV = NT$0.2656 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:33
VUV to TWD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

TWD
1 VUV to TWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.26990.2712
Low0.26560.2656
Average0.26830.2685
Change-1.09%-1.74%
1 VUV to TWD stats

The performance of VUV to TWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2699 and a 30 day low of 0.2656. This means the 30 day average was 0.2683. The change for VUV to TWD was -1.09.

The performance of VUV to TWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2712 and a 90 day low of 0.2656. This means the 90 day average was 0.2685. The change for VUV to TWD was -1.74.

Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / New Taiwan Dollar
1 VUV0.26561 TWD
5 VUV1.32803 TWD
10 VUV2.65607 TWD
20 VUV5.31214 TWD
50 VUV13.28035 TWD
100 VUV26.56070 TWD
250 VUV66.40175 TWD
500 VUV132.80350 TWD
1000 VUV265.60700 TWD
2000 VUV531.21400 TWD
5000 VUV1,328.03500 TWD
10000 VUV2,656.07000 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Vanuatu Vatu
1 TWD3.76497 VUV
5 TWD18.82485 VUV
10 TWD37.64970 VUV
20 TWD75.29940 VUV
50 TWD188.24850 VUV
100 TWD376.49700 VUV
250 TWD941.24250 VUV
500 TWD1,882.48500 VUV
1000 TWD3,764.97000 VUV
2000 TWD7,529.94000 VUV
5000 TWD18,824.85000 VUV
10000 TWD37,649.70000 VUV